Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz getting fan mail

The Parkland school shooter has been getting piles of fan mail while he sits in jail. Nikolas Cruz is charged with killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the attack back in February. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

According to CBS Miami, some of the letters Cruz has been receiving are from teenage girls asking that he write them back. Other fans have encouraged him and offered their friendship. He's also received hundreds of dollars for his commissary account. However, jail officials have not allowed Cruz to see any of the letters.

"In my 40 years as public defender, I've never seen this many letters to a defendant," said Boward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, whose office represents Cruz. "Everyone now and then gets a few, but nothing like this."

CBS Miami spoke to psychologist Dr. Peggy Mustelier who offers an explanation for why Cruz has fans.

"There are multiple reasons from empathy going to the opposite extreme to people who are disturbed to adolescents," Mustelier said. "I know a lot are young girls, perhaps a lot of very active fantasy and they are not capable of recognizing the reality of this."

This isn't a new phenomenon. Cult leaders like Charles Manson have also received fan mail in the past.