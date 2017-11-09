Parents charged with neglect of girl who has 17 rotting teeth

SOUTHPORT, Fla. — Police in Florida have charged a couple with child neglect after authorities say they ignored school officials for more than a year as they requested the couple bring their daughter for dental treatment, reports CBS affiliate WJHG.

Authorities did not release the girl's name or age, but officials said she had 17 rotten teeth. They said the child complained to teachers about pain, and had to eat soft food. The child's teeth were "severely decayed" and her adult teeth had "begun to grow in and overlap her rotten, ruptured teeth," according to a police report.

The parents Jeremie Maloy, 31, and Cynthia Maloy, 32, have been ordered not to have contact with the girl.

Police said a school social worker began reaching out to the Maloys in August 2016. The couple are accused of ignoring medical permission slips sent home with the child. Had they signed and returned the forms, the child could have been examined by a dental practice that offered free services, according to a police report.