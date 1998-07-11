Panthers New Arena Gets A Name

The Florida Panthers ' new home will bear the name of National Car Rental, another entity under the umbrella of team owner H. Wayne Huizenga, a published report said Saturday.

The

Sun-Sentinel of Fort Lauderdale said the rental car company's selection was confirmed by officials in Broward County, which owns the $185 million, 19,200-seat arena in suburban Sunrise.

Arena officials would not disclose the sponsor, but said a news conference would be held this week to announce the winner.

National Car Rental was acquired by Huizenga's Republic Industries in January 1997 for $2.3 billion. Republic also owns Alamo Rent A Car, Inc. which it acquired in 1996.

National would become the first rental car company to join the growing realm of arena sponsors. Other naming rights have gone to airlines and high-tech, banking and beverage companies.

Arena officials had hoped to land a non-Huizenga company with deep pockets. Instead, rights would go to a company controlled by the same man who owns the team that will play in the venue and co-owns the arena's management company.

Huizenga's Florida Panthers Holdings also controls the company that has been overseeing construction of the arena. Front Row Communications, which negotiated the deal, is part of Huizenga's empire as well.

"It's pretty newsworthy that the same individual who owns the team, owns the company that helped negotiate the deal and owns the company that will manage the arena buys the naming rights deal," said Dean Bonham, a Denver-based sports consultant who tracks and negotiates naming rights.

Phil Allen, Broward County's finance director, would not comment except to say the county will study any deal to make sure its value is consistent with similar deals around the country.

The county's agreement with the Panthers specifies that if naming rightare sold to a Huizenga company, the county has the right to approve the price to prevent it from being artificially low.

American Airlines will pay $42 million over 20 years for the right to put its name on the Miami Heat's new oceanfront venue, scheduled to open in early 2000 in downtown Miami.

The Panthers will hold training camp at the arena in September and open the NHL season there Oct. 9 against Tampa Bay. Celine Dion will christen the arena with a concert Oct. 3.

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved