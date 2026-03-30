Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill to rename Palm Beach airport after Trump

Washington — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday to rebrand the Palm Beach International Airport after President Trump.

The airport's new name, the President Donald J. Trump International Airport, is still subject to approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. If approved, the name change would take effect on July 1.

Mr. Trump's family business filed a trademark application for the name in February, according to United States Patent and Trademark Office records. The application also listed numerous travel-related items and merchandise, including luggage, flight suits and plastic shoe protectors for the airport security screening process.

The Trump Organization said the trademark application was prompted by the Florida bill, but that it did not seek to profit off the name change.

"To be clear, the President and his family will not receive any royalty, licensing fee, or financial consideration whatsoever from the proposed airport renaming," the company said in a statement in February.

Eric Trump, the president's son, celebrated the rebrand on Monday, writing on X that he was "proud to have played a small role in making this happen."