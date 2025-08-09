Hundreds of protesters arrested in London for supporting banned pro-Palestinian group

British police said they arrested 365 people in central London on Saturday as supporters of a recently banned pro-Palestinian group intentionally flouted the law as part of their effort to force the government to reconsider the ban.

Parliament in early July passed a law banning Palestine Action and making it a crime to publicly support the organization. That came after activists broke into a Royal Air Force base and vandalized two tanker planes to protest against Britain's support for Israel's offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Backers of the group, who have held a series of protests around the United Kingdom over the past month, argue that the law illegally restricts freedom of expression.

An elderly activist is arrested in Parliament Square in London, England, on Aug. 9, 2025, by police officers during a protest to show support for the Palestine Action group, which is a banned organization in the U.K. Protesters marched from Holborn to Parliament Square where 365 people were arrested, a week after Palestine Action's co-founder Huda Ammori won a bid to bring a High Court challenge over the group's banning. Richard Baker /In Pictures via Getty Images

More than 500 protesters filled the square outside the Houses of Parliament on Saturday, many daring police to arrest them by displaying signs reading "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action." That was enough for police to step in.

But as the demonstration began to wind down, police and protest organizers sparred over the number of arrests as the organizers sought to show that the law was unworkable.

"The police have only been able to arrest a fraction of those supposedly committing 'terrorism' offenses, and most of those have been given street bail and allowed to go home," Defend Our Juries, which organized the protest, said in a statement. "This is a major embarrassment to (the government), further undermining the credibility of this widely ridiculed law, brought in to punish those exposing the government's own crimes."

London's Metropolitan Police Service quickly hit back, saying this wasn't true and that many of those who gathered in the square were onlookers, media or people who didn't hold placards supporting the group.

"We are confident that anyone who came to Parliament Square today to hold a placard expressing support for Palestine Action was either arrested or is in the process of being arrested," the police force said in a statement.

On Friday, police said the demonstration was unusual in that the protesters wanted to be arrested in large numbers so as to place a strain on police and the broader criminal justice system.

Protesters hold placards at a "Lift The Ban" demonstration in support of the proscribed group Palestine Action, calling for the recently imposed ban to be lifted, in Parliament Square, central London, on August 9, 2025. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Why is Palestine Action banned in the U.K.?

The government moved to ban Palestine Action after the activists broke into a British air force base in southern England on June 20 to protest British military support for the Israel-Hamas war. The activists sprayed red paint into the engines of two tanker planes at the RAF Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire and caused further damage with crowbars.

Palestine Action had previously targeted Israeli defense contractors and other sites in the U.K. that they believe have links with the Israeli military.

Supporters of the group are challenging the ban in court, saying the government has gone too far in declaring Palestine Action a terrorist organization.

While Prime Minister Keir Starmer has angered Israel with plans to recognize a Palestinian state later this year, many Palestinian supporters in Britain criticize the government for not doing enough to end the war in Gaza.