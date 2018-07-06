CBSN
AP July 6, 2018, 8:22 AM

Pakistan court sentences ex-PM Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif speaks during a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan September 26, 2017.

REUTERS

ISLAMABAD -- A Pakistani anti-graft tribunal has convicted the country's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and sentenced him to 10 years in prison over corruption.

It's the first verdict against the former premier who's faced a string of trials in Pakistan since he was ousted from office by the Supreme Court last year.

Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawasz, was sentenced to seven years in a case stemming from documents leaked from a Panama law firm while her husband, Mohammad Safdar, got a year's sentence for giving false information to investigators.

Friday's rulings can be appealed. Sharif, who is in London, was sentenced in absentia.

The court says he and his family had failed to disclose the source of funds used to purchases luxurious London properties and had not reported them to tax authorities.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Featured in World

Popular