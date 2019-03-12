Senators Joni Ernst and Mike Lee unveil new paid family leave proposal: "It's time to catch up with other countries"

Republican Senators Joni Ernst and Mike Lee are unveiling a new proposal for paid family leave. The Cradle Act would allow new parents to tap into their Social Security savings, and later delay their retirement, to take paid time off after the birth or adoption of a child.

"I think most people would look at this as an opportunity that they might not otherwise have, an opportunity to benefit from payments that they've been making already for years," Lee told CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes.

Republican Sens. Joni Ernst and Mike Lee CBS News

"Why is the U.S. so far behind the rest of the industrialized world on this issue?" Cordes asked.

"I think that is a really great question and that's why we have decided now is the time to step up and really do something about this," Ernst said. "We think it's time to catch up with other countries."

