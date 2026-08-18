Outshine Fruit Bars recalled nationwide over possible glass contamination, company says

Five flavors of Outshine Fruit Bars have been recalled because they may contain glass, according to parent company Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream.

The recalled products, which were sold nationwide, are the 2.5-ounce strawberry, watermelon, grape, tangerine and black cherry flavors, packaged in six-count boxes, according to the Aug. 16 statement from the company.

"No other Outshine products or varieties are impacted. ONLY the five flavors of 6ct 2.5-ounce paddle bars" are recalled, the company said.

Dreyer's said that no illnesses or injuries have been reported to date, and added that consumers who bought the recalled items should dispose of them or return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund.

Below is the list of recalled frozen treats.

Outshine Strawberry Fruit Bars, 6-count, 2.5 oz — UPC 041548610047

Batch codes LLA616903, LLA617003, LLA617103, LLA617203, LLA617303, LLA617403, LLA617503, LLA617603 — best before 30 SEP 2027

Batch codes LLA620303, LLA620403, LLA620503, LLA620603, LLA620703, LLA620803, LLA620903, LLA621003, LLA621103, LLA621203 — best before 31 OCT 2027

Batch codes LLA621303, LLA621403, LLA621503, LLA621603 — best before 30 NOV 2027

Outshine Grape Fruit Bars, 6-count, 2.5 oz — UPC 041548244044

Batch codes LLA616803, LLA616903 — best before 30 SEP 2027

Batch codes LLA619703, LLA619803, LLA619903, LLA620003, LLA620103, LLA620203, LLA620303 — best before 31 OCT 2027

Outshine Watermelon Fruit Bars, 6-count, 2.5 oz — UPC 041548413624

Batch codes LLA617603, LLA617703, LLA617803, LLA617903, LLA618003, LLA618103 — best before 30 JUN 2027

Batch codes LLA618203, LLA618303, LLA618403, LLA618503, LLA619003, LLA619103, LLA619203, LLA619303, LLA619403, LLA619503 — best before 31 JUL 2027

Outshine Black Cherry Bars, 6-count, 2.5 oz — UPC 041548000121

Batch codes LLA618503, LLA618603, LLA618703, LLA618803, LLA618903, LLA619003 — best before 31 JUL 2027

Outshine Tangerine Fruit Bars, 6-count, 2.5 oz — UPC 041548612041