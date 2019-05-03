Otto Warmbier's mother urges U.S. to keep up pressure on North Korea

Washington — The mother of Otto Warmbier made a rare appearance in Washington on Friday, joining other families whose loved ones were abducted or imprisoned in North Korea. Cindy Warmbier lashed out at North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, calling U.S. diplomacy with him a "charade."

"How can you have diplomacy with someone that never tells the truth? He lies, lies, lies," she said.

Warmbier also expressed doubts about President Trump's steadfastness. "Unless we keep the pressure on North Korea, they are not going to change. And I am very afraid that we're going to let up on this pressure," Warmbier said.

Her son Otto was detained for a year and a half in North Korea for allegedly pulling down a propaganda poster. He was returned to the U.S. in June, 2017 in a coma and died six days later. President Trump admits Warmbier was brutally tortured by North Korea but has defended Kim.

Warmbier appeared concerned about the recent revelation that North Korea sent a $2 million bill to the U.S. for her son's hospital care.

"Had I known that North Korea wanted money for Otto I would have gladly given them money from day one," she said.

Almost two years after Otto Warmbier died, his mother showed emotions that are still raw, contrasting Kim, who she called the devil with her beloved son. "Otto was all about love and goodness," she said.