Fellow "Goonies" stars celebrate Ke Huy Quan's Oscar win for best supporting actor

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" makes Oscar history as it wins best picture

Following Ke Huy Quan's best supporting actor win at the Academy Awards for his role as Waymond Wang in the best picture-winning "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Quan went to the press room and gushed about his "'Goonies' brothers," who called him before his big night to wish him luck.

"Right before this night started, Corey Feldman, one of my 'Goonies' brothers, called," said Quan, mentioning other cast members from the 1985 movie who spoke to him ahead of the ceremony.

"We are always bonded. We're family forever. Goonies never say die!" added Quan.

Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, California, on March 12, 2023. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Quan's first role as a child actor was as Short Round in the 1984 film "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." Just a year later, he played Data in "The Goonies."

But by the early 2000s, despite his childhood successes, acting roles were few and far between, and he shifted to working behind the scenes.

With "Everything Everywhere All at Once," he finally got an opportunity to give acting another shot, and it paid off.

As Quan cried Sunday night while accepting his first Academy Award, former "Goonies" stars posted fond memories, words of encouragement and more — more than 35 years after the movie brought them together.

From left to right: Jeff Cohen, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from the film "Goonies," 1985. Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer / Getty Images

Sean Astin, who played Mikey alongside Quan in the comedic adventure film, wrote on Twitter, "always with dignity, grace, loyalty, hope, joy & inspiration…. A forever moment Ke… I'm so happy, proud and over the moon… CONGRATULATIONS. Well earned!!!!"

He then posted a photo of Quan in the 1992 film "Encino Man," with the caption reading, "Never a doubt..."

"MY GOONIE BROTHER KE HUY QUAN JUST WON THE OSCAR GOLD LIKE I SAID HE WOULD! CUZ HE DESERVES IT! NOT JUST 4 A FANTASTIC PERFORMANCE IN EEAAO BUT 4 THE PERSEVERANCE OF FOLLOWING HIS DREAM & NEVER GIVING UP!" wrote Corey Feldman, who played Mouth in the film.

He also posted video of himself and others reacting to Quan's win, even shedding tears of pride for his former co-star.

Entertainment lawyer Jeff B. Cohen, who played Chunk in "Goonies," also congratulated Quan on Twitter, writing, "Kudos to the Iconic Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 and my Brother, Ke Huy Quan, on their remarkable and well deserved Oscar Wins," alongside photos of himself with the two actors at the Academy Awards.

Kudos to the Iconic Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 and my Brother, Ke Huy Quan, on their remarkable and well deserved Oscar Wins! @TheAcademy #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/eDtchmEWDB — Jeff B. Cohen (@Jeff_B_Cohen) March 13, 2023