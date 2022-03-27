Oscars 2022: Full list of nominees and winners

The 94th Academy Awards return to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday as the top films from the last year are honored by the Academy of Motion Picture arts and Sciences. The show will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, the first time the award ceremony will have multiple hosts since Anne Hathaway and James Franco cohosted the 83rd installment in 2011.

"The Power of the Dog" leads the pack with 12 nominations, including for best picture, best director and multiple acting nods. Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic "Dune" trails with 10 nominations, competing for best picture along with best cinematography, score and visual effects.

While the Oscars are returning to their usual home following a modified ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some protocols remain in place. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a valid medical exemption. Performers and presenters will be tested, but are not required to be vaccinated.

The show ran into controversy long before it even began, when it was announced in February that eight awards would be presented off air in order to shorten the broadcast and allow more time for scripted bits and musical numbers.

The ceremony will air on ABC and is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The full list of winners and nominees is below:

Best Picture



"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Animated Feature Film

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Cinematography

"Dune," Greig Fraser

"Nightmare Alley," Dan Laustsen

"The Power of the Dog," Ari Wegner

"The Tragedy of Macbeth," Bruno Delbonnel

"West Side Story," Janusz Kaminski

Directing

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Documentary Feature

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

"Writing with Fire"

Documentary Short Subject

"Audible"

"Lead Me Home"

"The Queen of Basketball"

"Three Songs for Benazir"

"When We Were Bullies"

International Feature Film

"Drive My Car" (Japan)

"Flee" (Denmark)

"The Hand of God" (Italy)

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Bhutan)

"The Worst Person in the World" (Norway)

Original Song

"Be Alive" from "King Richard," music and lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

"Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto," music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down To Joy" from "Belfast," music and lyric by Van Morrison

"No Time To Die" from "No Time to Die," music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

"Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days," music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Production Design

"Dune," Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

"Nightmare Alley," Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

"The Power of the Dog," Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

"The Tragedy of Macbeth," Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

"West Side Story," Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Visual Effects

"Dune," Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

"Free Guy," Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

"No Time to Die," Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Coming 2 America," Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

"Cruella," Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

"Dune," Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

"House of Gucci," Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Film Editing

"Don't Look Up," Hank Corwin

"Dune," Joe Walker

"King Richard," Pamela Martin

"The Power of the Dog," Peter Sciberras

"tick, tick...BOOM!" Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Live Action Short Film

"Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"

"The Dress"

"The Long Goodbye"

"On My Mind"

"Please Hold"

Animated Short Film

"Affairs of the Art"

"Bestia"

"Boxballet"

"Robin Robin"

"The Windshield Wiper"

Original Screenplay

"Belfast" (Kenneth Branagh)

"Don't Look Up" (Screenplay by Adam McKay and story by Adam McKay and David Sirota)

"King Richard" (Zach Baylin)

"Licorice Pizza" (Paul Thomas Anderson)

"The Worst Person in the World" (Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier)

Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, "Drive My Car"

Siân Heder, "CODA"

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"

Original Score

"Don't Look Up," Nicholas Britell

"Dune," Hans Zimmer

"Encanto," Germaine Franco

"Parallel Mothers," Alberto Iglesias

"The Power of the Dog," Jonny Greenwood

Sound

"Belfast," Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

"Dune," Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

"No Time to Die," Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

"The Power of the Dog," Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

"West Side Story," Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Costume Design