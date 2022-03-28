Troy Kotsur becomes first Deaf man to win acting Oscar

Troy Kotsur, the star of "CODA," became the first Deaf man to win an acting Oscar on Sunday night when he took home the award for Best Supporting Actor.

"This is dedicated to the Deaf community, the 'CODA' community and the disabled community," Kotsur said. "This is our moment."

Kotsur said that "CODA" director Siân Heder, who won an Academy Award as well for Best Adapted Screenplay, is the "best communicator" because she "brought the deaf world and the hearing world together."

His costar in the film, Marlee Matlin, was the first Deaf actor to ever win an Oscar, winning Best Actress in 1987 for her role in "Children of a Lesser God."

Troy Kotsur, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "CODA," left, and Youn Yuh-jung pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kotsur also singled out his father, who he said was the "best signer" in his family. His father was later paralyzed from the neck down in a car accident, and was no longer able to sign. "Dad, I learned so much for you. I'll always love you. You are my hero," Kotsur said.

"To my mom and dad and my brother Mark, they are not here today but look at me now — I did it. I love you," Kotsur said at the end of his speech.

Actress Youn Yuh-jung presented Kotsur with the award, signing his name before saying it. She then held the award for him while he signed his speech.

"CODA," a coming-of-age story about the daughter of Deaf parents, was the big winner on Sunday night. It also won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.