Watch CBS News

Oscars 2022: Red carpet arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards

By Leslie Gornstein

/ CBS NEWS

Zendaya
Jordan Strauss/AP

Last year's Oscars ceremony may be remembered more for what it didn't have than what it did — no host, no nominees luncheon, no live performances for song nominees.

But the 2022 Academy Awards saw a return to form — starting with the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood. Glitzier looks seemed to be on the rebound, too, with many A-listers opting for bright, bold colors or top-to-toe sparkle.

Here, Zendaya arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

Zoë Kravitz

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

The actress wore Saint Laurent.

Venus Williams

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Tennis star and film producer Venus Williams attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

She and sister Venus shared their family story in "King Richard," which was nominated for best picture.

Rachel Zegler

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Rachel Zegler attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

She appears as Maria in the Steven Spielberg version of "West Side Story."

Timothée Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet
Jordan Strauss/AP

Timothée Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

He appears in the sci-fi epic "Dune."

Kristen Stewart

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty

Actress Kristen Stewart and director Pablo Larraín attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. 

Stewart was nominated for best actress.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain
Jordan Strauss/AP

Jessica Chastain arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

She was up for a best actress award.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose
Jordan Strauss/AP

Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The "West Side Story" star wore Valentino and took home the award for best supporting actress.

Billie Eilish

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Singer Billie Eilish attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

She wore Louis Vuitton.

Cynthia Erivo

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Erivo was expected to participate in a tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Both were nominated for acting Oscars.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker
Jordan Strauss/AP

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

She reportedly wore a vintage dress.

Simu Liu

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Simu Liu attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

He attended as a presenter.

Venus Williams

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Venus Williams attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

She and sister Serena were behind the best picture nominee "King Richard."

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman
Jordan Strauss/AP

Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

She was up for a best actress award.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox
Jordan Strauss/AP

Laverne Cox arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

She wore August Getty Atelier.

Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler
Jordan Strauss/AP

Maddie Ziegler arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

She appeared in the highly decorated "West Side Story."

Lily James

Lily James
Jordan Strauss/AP

Lily James arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The actress wore Versace.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst
Jordan Strauss/AP

Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

She was nominated for best supporting actress.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o
Jordan Strauss/AP

Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The actress wore Prada.

David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo
Jordan Strauss

David Oyelowo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

Ruth E. Carter and Wesley Snipes

Ruth E. Carter,Wesley Snipes
Jordan Strauss/AP

Ruth E. Carter, left, and Wesley Snipes arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

Both were slated to appear as presenters.

Alana Haim

Alana Haim
Jordan Strauss/AP

Alana Haim arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

Haim stars in the best picture-nominated "Licorice Pizza."

Este Haim, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim

Este Haim,Alana Haim,Danielle Haim
Jordan Strauss/AP

From left, Este Haim, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

All three appear in "Licorice Pizza."

Jada Pinkett Smith

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

The actress wore Jean Paul Gaultier Couture.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. 

Will Smith was up for best actor.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer
Jordan Strauss/AP

Amy Schumer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Schumer was a co-host.

Aunjanue Ellis

Aunjanue Ellis
Jordan Strauss/AP

Aunjanue Ellis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

Her dress was designed by Versace.

Amy Forsyth and Jane Forsyth

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Amy Forsyth and Jane Forsyth attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Amy Forsyth appears in "CODA," which was nominated for best picture. 

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno
Jae C. Hong

Rita Moreno arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

She appeared in both iterations of "West Side Story."

Olivia Colman

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

British actress Olivia Colman attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

The actress wore Chopard jewelry .

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Benedict Cumberbatch,Sophie Hunter
Jordan Strauss/AP

Benedict Cumberbatch, left, and Sophie Hunter arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

Cumberbatch was nominated for best actor.

Judi Dench

Judi Dench
Jordan Strauss/AP

Judi Dench arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

She was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar.

Ava DuVernay

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur

Director Ava DuVernay attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin
Jordan Strauss/AP

Marlee Matlin, signing "I Love You," arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

The actress appeared in "CODA."

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash
Jordan Strauss/AP

Niecy Nash arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

Nash, who appeared with new wife Jessica Betts, carried a clutch purse bearing the phrase, "Wifey For Lifey."

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross
Jordan Strauss/AP

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

She wore Carolina Herrera.

Jessie Buckley

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Jessie Buckley attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. 

She was up for a best supporting actress award.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Kodi Smit-McPhee
Jordan Strauss/AP

Kodi Smit-McPhee arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

He was up for best supporting actor.

Halle Bailey

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Halle Bailey attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

She was slated to appear as a presenter.

Chloe Bailey

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Chloe Bailey attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. 

Rosie Perez and Jason Momoa

Rosie Perez Jason Momoa
Jae C. Hong/AP

Rosie Perez, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

Both were slated to appear as presenters.

Emilia Jones

Emilia Jones
Jordan Strauss

Emilia Jones arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

She appears in the film "CODA."

H.E.R.

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

H.E.R. attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

She is wearing Carolina Herrera.

Jill Scott

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Jill Scott attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

She was slated to appear as a presenter.

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

She wears Schiaparelli.

Saniyya Sidney

Saniyya Sidney
Jae C. Hong/AP

Saniyya Sidney arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

She appears in "King Richard."

Tati Gabrielle

Tati Gabrielle
Jordan Strauss/AP

Tati Gabrielle arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

She wears Hellessy.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire
Jordan Strauss/AP

Reba McEntire arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

She was slated to perform.

Uma Thurman

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Uma Thurman attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

She was slated to appear as a presenter.

Andrew Garfield

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Andrew Garfield attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

He was nominated for best actor.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. 

Kunis was slated to appear as a presenter.

Elliot Page

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Elliot Page attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

He was slated to present.

Tiffany Haddish

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

She wore Dolce & Gabbana.

Queen Latifah

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Queen Latifah attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. 

First published on March 27, 2022 / 9:07 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.