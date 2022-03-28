Oscars 2022: Red carpet arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards
Last year's Oscars ceremony may be remembered more for what it didn't have than what it did — no host, no nominees luncheon, no live performances for song nominees.
But the 2022 Academy Awards saw a return to form — starting with the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood. Glitzier looks seemed to be on the rebound, too, with many A-listers opting for bright, bold colors or top-to-toe sparkle.
Here, Zendaya arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
The actress wore Saint Laurent.
Venus Williams
Tennis star and film producer Venus Williams attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
She and sister Venus shared their family story in "King Richard," which was nominated for best picture.
Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
She appears as Maria in the Steven Spielberg version of "West Side Story."
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
He appears in the sci-fi epic "Dune."
Kristen Stewart
Actress Kristen Stewart and director Pablo Larraín attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Stewart was nominated for best actress.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
She was up for a best actress award.
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The "West Side Story" star wore Valentino and took home the award for best supporting actress.
Billie Eilish
Singer Billie Eilish attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
She wore Louis Vuitton.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Erivo was expected to participate in a tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim.
Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem
Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Both were nominated for acting Oscars.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
She reportedly wore a vintage dress.
Simu Liu
Simu Liu attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
He attended as a presenter.
Venus Williams
Venus Williams attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
She and sister Serena were behind the best picture nominee "King Richard."
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
She was up for a best actress award.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
She wore August Getty Atelier.
Maddie Ziegler
Maddie Ziegler arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
She appeared in the highly decorated "West Side Story."
Lily James
Lily James arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The actress wore Versace.
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
She was nominated for best supporting actress.
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The actress wore Prada.
David Oyelowo
David Oyelowo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Ruth E. Carter and Wesley Snipes
Ruth E. Carter, left, and Wesley Snipes arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Both were slated to appear as presenters.
Alana Haim
Alana Haim arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Haim stars in the best picture-nominated "Licorice Pizza."
Este Haim, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim
From left, Este Haim, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
All three appear in "Licorice Pizza."
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
The actress wore Jean Paul Gaultier Couture.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Will Smith was up for best actor.
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Schumer was a co-host.
Aunjanue Ellis
Aunjanue Ellis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Her dress was designed by Versace.
Amy Forsyth and Jane Forsyth
Amy Forsyth and Jane Forsyth attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Forsyth appears in "CODA," which was nominated for best picture.
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
She appeared in both iterations of "West Side Story."
Olivia Colman
British actress Olivia Colman attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
The actress wore Chopard jewelry .
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
Benedict Cumberbatch, left, and Sophie Hunter arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Cumberbatch was nominated for best actor.
Judi Dench
Judi Dench arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
She was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar.
Ava DuVernay
Director Ava DuVernay attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Marlee Matlin
Marlee Matlin, signing "I Love You," arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The actress appeared in "CODA."
Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Nash, who appeared with new wife Jessica Betts, carried a clutch purse bearing the phrase, "Wifey For Lifey."
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
She wore Carolina Herrera.
Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
She was up for a best supporting actress award.
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Kodi Smit-McPhee arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
He was up for best supporting actor.
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
She was slated to appear as a presenter.
Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Rosie Perez and Jason Momoa
Rosie Perez, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Both were slated to appear as presenters.
Emilia Jones
Emilia Jones arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
She appears in the film "CODA."
H.E.R.
H.E.R. attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
She is wearing Carolina Herrera.
Jill Scott
Jill Scott attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
She was slated to appear as a presenter.
Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal
Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
She wears Schiaparelli.
Saniyya Sidney
Saniyya Sidney arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
She appears in "King Richard."
Tati Gabrielle
Tati Gabrielle arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
She wears Hellessy.
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
She was slated to perform.
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
She was slated to appear as a presenter.
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
He was nominated for best actor.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Kunis was slated to appear as a presenter.
Elliot Page
Elliot Page attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
He was slated to present.
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
She wore Dolce & Gabbana.
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.