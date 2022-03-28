Oscars 2022: Red carpet arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards





Jordan Strauss/AP Last year's Oscars ceremony may be remembered more for what it didn't have than what it did — no host, no nominees luncheon, no live performances for song nominees. But the 2022 Academy Awards saw a return to form — starting with the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood. Glitzier looks seemed to be on the rebound, too, with many A-listers opting for bright, bold colors or top-to-toe sparkle. Here, Zendaya arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Zoë Kravitz / Getty Images Zoë Kravitz attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. The actress wore Saint Laurent.

Venus Williams ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Tennis star and film producer Venus Williams attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. She and sister Venus shared their family story in "King Richard," which was nominated for best picture.

Rachel Zegler / Getty Images Rachel Zegler attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She appears as Maria in the Steven Spielberg version of "West Side Story."

Timothée Chalamet Jordan Strauss/AP Timothée Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. He appears in the sci-fi epic "Dune."

Kristen Stewart Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Actress Kristen Stewart and director Pablo Larraín attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Stewart was nominated for best actress.

Jessica Chastain Jordan Strauss/AP Jessica Chastain arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She was up for a best actress award.

Ariana DeBose Jordan Strauss/AP Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The "West Side Story" star wore Valentino and took home the award for best supporting actress.

Billie Eilish Jeff Kravitz/Getty Singer Billie Eilish attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She wore Louis Vuitton.

Cynthia Erivo Getty Images Cynthia Erivo attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Erivo was expected to participate in a tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem Getty Images Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Both were nominated for acting Oscars.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Jordan Strauss/AP Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She reportedly wore a vintage dress.

Simu Liu Getty Images Simu Liu attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. He attended as a presenter.

Nicole Kidman Jordan Strauss/AP Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She was up for a best actress award.

Laverne Cox Jordan Strauss/AP Laverne Cox arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She wore August Getty Atelier.

Maddie Ziegler Jordan Strauss/AP Maddie Ziegler arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She appeared in the highly decorated "West Side Story."

Lily James Jordan Strauss/AP Lily James arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actress wore Versace.

Kirsten Dunst Jordan Strauss/AP Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She was nominated for best supporting actress.

Lupita Nyong'o Jordan Strauss/AP Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actress wore Prada.

David Oyelowo Jordan Strauss David Oyelowo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Ruth E. Carter and Wesley Snipes Jordan Strauss/AP Ruth E. Carter, left, and Wesley Snipes arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Both were slated to appear as presenters.

Alana Haim Jordan Strauss/AP Alana Haim arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Haim stars in the best picture-nominated "Licorice Pizza."

Este Haim, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim Jordan Strauss/AP From left, Este Haim, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. All three appear in "Licorice Pizza."

Jada Pinkett Smith Jeff Kravitz/Getty Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. The actress wore Jean Paul Gaultier Couture.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Jeff Kravitz/Getty Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Will Smith was up for best actor.

Amy Schumer Jordan Strauss/AP Amy Schumer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Schumer was a co-host.

Aunjanue Ellis Jordan Strauss/AP Aunjanue Ellis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Her dress was designed by Versace.

Amy Forsyth and Jane Forsyth Kevin Mazur/Getty Amy Forsyth and Jane Forsyth attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Amy Forsyth appears in "CODA," which was nominated for best picture.

Rita Moreno Jae C. Hong Rita Moreno arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She appeared in both iterations of "West Side Story."

Olivia Colman ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images British actress Olivia Colman attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. The actress wore Chopard jewelry .

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter Jordan Strauss/AP Benedict Cumberbatch, left, and Sophie Hunter arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Cumberbatch was nominated for best actor.

Judi Dench Jordan Strauss/AP Judi Dench arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar.

Ava DuVernay Kevin Mazur Director Ava DuVernay attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Marlee Matlin Jordan Strauss/AP Marlee Matlin, signing "I Love You," arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actress appeared in "CODA."

Niecy Nash Jordan Strauss/AP Niecy Nash arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Nash, who appeared with new wife Jessica Betts, carried a clutch purse bearing the phrase, "Wifey For Lifey."

Tracee Ellis Ross Jordan Strauss/AP Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She wore Carolina Herrera.

Jessie Buckley Jeff Kravitz/Getty Jessie Buckley attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She was up for a best supporting actress award.

Kodi Smit-McPhee Jordan Strauss/AP Kodi Smit-McPhee arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. He was up for best supporting actor.

Halle Bailey Jeff Kravitz/Getty Halle Bailey attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She was slated to appear as a presenter.

Chloe Bailey Jeff Kravitz/Getty Chloe Bailey attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Rosie Perez and Jason Momoa Jae C. Hong/AP Rosie Perez, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Both were slated to appear as presenters.

Emilia Jones Jordan Strauss Emilia Jones arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She appears in the film "CODA."

H.E.R. / Getty Images H.E.R. attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She is wearing Carolina Herrera.

Jill Scott / Getty Images Jill Scott attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She was slated to appear as a presenter.

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal Jeff Kravitz/Getty Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She wears Schiaparelli.

Saniyya Sidney Jae C. Hong/AP Saniyya Sidney arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She appears in "King Richard."

Tati Gabrielle Jordan Strauss/AP Tati Gabrielle arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She wears Hellessy.

Reba McEntire Jordan Strauss/AP Reba McEntire arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She was slated to perform.

Uma Thurman / Getty Images Uma Thurman attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She was slated to appear as a presenter.

Andrew Garfield / Getty Images Andrew Garfield attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. He was nominated for best actor.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Kevin Mazur/Getty Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Kunis was slated to appear as a presenter.

Elliot Page / Getty Images Elliot Page attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. He was slated to present.

Tiffany Haddish / Getty Images Tiffany Haddish attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. She wore Dolce & Gabbana.