Here's how to watch the 91st annual Academy Awards

All of Hollywood's elite will descend on Los Angeles Sunday evening for the biggest cinema awards event of the year: the 91st annual Academy Awards, or, as everyone calls it, the Oscars. Here's how to join in on the glamour from your living room.

How to watch the 2019 Oscars

The 91st annual Academy Awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT. Red carpet coverage kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on E! Here's how to tune in:

Who's hosting the 2019 Oscars?

For the first time in 30 years, the Academy Awards will be held without a host. Kevin Hart was originally asked to be the show's host but stepped down after homophobic comments he made 10 years ago resurfaced. Hart apologized for the remarks, saying he's grown as a comedian since then.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year, Hart said, "Now all of a sudden it's a little darker because the conversation isn't about me hosting the Oscars. The conversation is about Kevin Hart's tweets from 10 years ago and homophobia. I don't wanna step on that stage and make that night about me and my past when you have people that have worked hard to step on that stage for the first time and receive an award."

Who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars?

Even without a host, the Academy Awards has a star-studded lineup of presenters to announce nominees and winners on Sunday night. Presenters include Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, Tyler Perry and Maya Rudolph.

What movies have the most nominations?

"The Favourite" and "Roma" tie for the most nominations, each fetching 10 nominations including best picture and best director. "A Star Is Born" and "Vice" each received eight nominations.

"Roma" and "The Favourite" lead in Oscar nominations

What movies are nominated for best picture?

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Roma"

"A Star is Born"

"Vice"

Who's nominated for best actor?

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Who's nominated for best actress?

Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Who's nominated for best director?

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Pawel Pawlikowski, "Cold War"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite"

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Adam McKay, "Vice"