Download Oscar ballot for your office pool or party

Planning an Academy Award office pool, or an Oscar-watching party? Download and print out our ballot of nominees (click here for PDF file)!

"The Favourite" and "Roma" lead this year's race, tied at 10 nominations apiece, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Winners of this year's Academy Awards will be announced on Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

Complete list of nominees:



Best Picture

☐ "Black Panther," Kevin Feige

☐ "BlacKkKlansman," Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee

☐ "Bohemian Rhapsody," Graham King

☐ "The Favourite," Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos

☐ "Green Book," Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga

☐ "Roma," Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón

☐ "A Star Is Born," Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor

☐ "Vice," Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick

Best Director

☐ Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

☐ Paweł Pawlikowski, "Cold War"

☐ Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite"

☐ Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

☐ Adam McKay, "Vice"

Best Actress

☐ Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"

☐ Glenn Close, "The Wife"

☐ Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

☐ Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

☐ Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Best Actor

☐ Christian Bale, "Vice"

☐ Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

☐ Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

☐ Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

☐ Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Best Supporting Actress

☐ Amy Adams, "Vice"

☐ Marina de Tavira, "Roma"

☐ Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

☐ Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

☐ Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Best Supporting Actor

☐ Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

☐ Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

☐ Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"

☐ Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

☐ Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Best Foreign Language Film

☐ "Capernaum" (Lebanon); Nadine Labaki, director

☐ "Cold War" (Poland); Paweł Pawlikowski, director

☐ "Never Look Away" (Germany); Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, director

☐ "Roma" (Mexico); Alfonso Cuarón, director

☐ "Shoplifters" (Japan); Hirokazu Kore-eda, director

Best Animated Feature Film

☐ "Incredibles 2," Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle

☐ "Isle of Dogs," Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson

☐ "Mirai," Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito

☐ "Ralph Breaks the Internet," Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer

☐ "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Best Adapted Screenplay

☐ "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

☐ "BlacKkKlansman," Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

☐ "Can You Ever Forgive Me?," Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

☐ "If Beale Street Could Talk," Barry Jenkins

☐ "A Star Is Born," Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

Best Original Screenplay

☐ "The Favourite," Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

☐ "First Reformed," Paul Schrader

☐ "Green Book," Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

☐ "Roma," Alfonso Cuarón

☐ "Vice," Adam McKay

Best Cinematography

☐ "Cold War," Łukasz Żal

☐ "The Favourite," Robbie Ryan

☐ "Never Look Away," Caleb Deschanel

☐ "Roma," Alfonso Cuarón

☐ "A Star Is Born," Matthew Libatique

Best Costume Design

☐ "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," Mary Zophres

☐ "Black Panther," Ruth Carter

☐ "The Favourite," Sandy Powell

☐ "Mary Poppins Returns," Sandy Powell

☐ "Mary Queen of Scots," Alexandra Byrne

Best Film Editing

☐ "BlacKkKlansman," Barry Alexander Brown

☐ "Bohemian Rhapsody," John Ottman

☐ "The Favourite," Yorgos Mavropsaridis

☐ "Green Book," Patrick J. Don Vito

☐ "Vice," Hank Corwin

Best Production Design

☐ "Black Panther," Hannah Beachler; Jay Hart (Set Decoration)

☐ "The Favourite," Fiona Crombie; Alice Felton (Set Decoration)

☐ "First Man," Nathan Crowley; Kathy Lucas (Set Decoration)

☐ "Mary Poppins Returns," John Myhre; Gordon Sim (Set Decoration)

☐ "Roma," Eugenio Caballero; Bárbara Enríquez (Set Decoration)

Best Original Song

☐ "All the Stars" (from "Black Panther"); music by Kendrick Lamar, Mark "Sounwave" Spears and Anthony "Topdawg" Tiffith; lyric by Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Anthony "Topdawg" Tiffith

☐ "I'll Fight" (from "RBG"); music and lyric by Diane Warren

☐ "The Place Where Lost Things Go" (from "Mary Poppins Returns"); music by Marc Shaiman; lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

☐ "Shallow" (from "A Star Is Born"); music and lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

☐ "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" (from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"); music and lyric by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Best Original Score

☐ "Black Panther," Ludwig Goransson

☐ "BlacKkKlansman," Terence Blanchard

☐ "If Beale Street Could Talk," Nicholas Britell

☐ "Isle of Dogs," Alexandre Desplat

☐ "Mary Poppins Returns," Marc Shaiman

Best Sound Mixing

☐ "Black Panther," Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin

☐ "Bohemian Rhapsody," Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali

☐ "First Man," Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis

☐ "Roma," Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García

☐ "A Star Is Born," Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow

Best Sound Editing

☐ "Black Panther," Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

☐ "Bohemian Rhapsody," John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

☐ "First Man," Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

☐ "A Quiet Place," Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

☐ "Roma," Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay

Best Visual Effects

☐ "Avengers: Infinity War," Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

☐ "Christopher Robin," Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould

☐ "First Man," Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm

☐ "Ready Player One," Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk

☐ "Solo: A Star Wars Story," Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

☐ "Border," Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer

☐ "Mary Queen of Scots," Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

☐ "Vice," Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney

Best Documentary - Feature

☐ "Free Solo," Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill

☐ "Hale County This Morning, This Evening," RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim

☐ "Minding the Gap," Bing Liu and Diane Quon

☐ "Of Fathers and Sons," Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert

☐ "RBG," Betsy West and Julie Cohen

Best Documentary - Short Subject

☐ "Black Sheep," Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn

☐ "End Game," Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman

☐ "Lifeboat," Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser

☐ "A Night at the Garden," Marshall Curry

☐ "Period. End of Sentence.," Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton

Best Animated Short Film

☐ "Animal Behaviour," Alison Snowden and David Fine

☐ "Bao," Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb

☐ "Late Afternoon," Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco

☐ "One Small Step," Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas

☐ "Weekends," Trevor Jimenez

Best Live Action Short Film

☐ "Detainment," Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon

☐ "Fauve," Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon

☐ "Marguerite," Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset

☐ "Mother," Rodrigo Sorogoyen and María del Puy Alvarado

☐ "Skin," Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman



