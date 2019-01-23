Oscar Mayer seeks college grad to drive Weinermobile

Oscar Mayer says its job opening as a Weinermobile driver is work you can "relish." Job candidates may also need a high tolerance for puns.

The Kraft food division is hiring a "hotdogger" who can drive the hot-dog-shaped vehicle across the country in exchange for a "competitive" salary and benefits. Would-be hotdoggers have until Jan. 31 to send in their applications.

Not everyone is encouraged to apply, however. The company is seeking college grads, preferably those who majored in journalism, marketing or communications. That cuts out 70 percent of Americans, as about only 1 out of 3 workers hold college degrees.

Oscar Mayer describes the job as more than driving and smiling, saying that the hotdogger will essentially be working in a "traveling public relations firm."

True story: You can put that you drove a giant hot dog across the country on your resume. Apply within. 👀🌭💨 https://t.co/puozqjUzF4 — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) January 22, 2019

The hotdogger job will last one year and start in June. The applicant will need to endure the inevitable weiner jokes and enjoy meeting hot dog enthusiasts, with one former hotdogger telling Bon Appetit magazine that he talked to more than 2,000 people about hot dogs as he traveled across 34 states.