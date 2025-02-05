Orphaned wolf pup bonds with shelter dog at Kansas zoo: "Perfect pairing"

Cameras show rehoming of wolf pups in New Mexico for first time

A young shelter dog recently became the unlikely mentor for an orphaned wolf pup at a zoo in Wichita, Kansas, and the two have since built a bond their human caretakers call the "perfect pairing."

Slinky, a three-month-old brindle mix, was coincidentally taken in by the Kansas Humane Society, a Wichita-based pet adoption and rescue organization, on the same day maned wolf Amora was born at the Sedgwick County Zoo. After Amora's mother died, the zoo searched for a companion capable of shepherding the wolf pup through formative development stages so that the she would be prepared to integrate into the wild once she grew. They found a promising candidate in Slinky, who was struggling in the wake of his sister's adoption from the Humane Society.

"SLINKY IS HELPING OUT AT THE ZOO," the organization wrote in a social media post Tuesday, which featured several calendar-worthy images of Slinky getting acquainted with Sedgwick County Zoo staff. The dog went through an initial quarantine period meant to prevent any potential diseases from spreading, and, eventually, meeting Amora.

The Humane Society said its members "knew this would be the perfect pairing." Early indications seemed to suggest they were right, and "things are going well" between the animals despite their different species.

"They have since been carefully introduced, and while Amora has quite the spicy personality, Slinky's playful nature is helping her grow into the wolf she is meant to be," the Sedgwick County Zoo wrote in a separate post, noting that Slinky "has started the socialization process for Amora."

Slinky plays an important role, officials at the zoo said, because Amora could become overly reliant on the human caretakers around her without his guidance.

"Maned wolves are naturally solitary, but young pups need companionship to develop properly," they said. "Without a mother or sibling, it is challenging for her to learn the natural behaviors she will need to thrive as a maned wolf."

Slinky will be relieved from his duties at the zoo and retire when Amora is old enough to live alongside other maned wolves on her own, the organization said. He has already been adopted by one of the zoo employees, who plans to take him home.

"We here at KHS are thrilled to have been a part of both of their journeys and wish Amora nothing but the best of luck in maintaining her wild instincts," the Humane Society said. "Thank you so much to the Sedgwick County Zoo for adopting from our local shelter and allowing us to be a part of this incredible story!"

