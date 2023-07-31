Cameras show rehoming of wolf pups in New Mexico for first time Hundreds of Mexican wolves are living in the wilds of national forestland. Their survival is far from guaranteed, so the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working to help. Every May, when litters of pups are born in captivity, there's a two-week window where they can be rehomed to be raised by wolf packs in the wild. It's a race across the country and against time, and we were allowed special access to see it all happen. Kris Van Cleave has the story.