Orlando officer fatally shoots man who made "quick movement" during traffic stop

A police officer shot and killed a 26-year-old man on Monday during a traffic stop in downtown Orlando. According to police, the man "disobeyed the commands given by the officer and made a movement as if to retrieve a gun," but no gun has been recovered from the scene.

Police said the officer involved in the shooting was not injured and was put on paid administrative leave as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the incident.

Shortly after 1:50 a.m. on Monday, police were patrolling the downtown Orlando area, which according to a police statement has been a hotspot for recent criminal activity. The man, identified as Derek Diaz, 26, was pulled over because there was probable cause he was involved in drug activity, according to police.

The officer then shot Diaz, who was transported to a local hospital where he died, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said in a news briefing.

Chief Smith said he has reviewed body camera footage, which will be made public within 30 days. "The officers were stopping and engaging with a person and the person made a quick movement and the officer fired his weapon," Smith said.

Smith told reporters that patrolling downtown Orlando has been difficult for police.

"Downtown's always been very challenging just because of the large amount of people and this is the part we've been very proactive in our enforcement and patrol," Smith told reporters. "This is an area where we seize a lot of firearms in, and I think we're doing the best we can."