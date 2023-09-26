'Mr. Oriole' Brooks Robinson, a Baltimore baseball legend, dies at age 86

Orioles announce death of legendary third baseman Brooks Robinson Orioles announce death of legendary third baseman Brooks Robinson 00:53

BALTIMORE- Baltimore Orioles legend Brooks Robinson has died, the team announced Tuesday. He was 86 years old.

Robinson has been called "The Human Vacuum Cleaner" or "Mr. Hoover" because of his defensive prowess.

But most know him as "Mr. Oriole."

A Statement from the Robinson Family and the Orioles:



"We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball," the Orioles said.

Brooks Robinson aka Mr. Oriole aka ‘The Human Vacuum Cleaner” won 16 consecutive Gold Gloves, a 15 time all star and two time World Series Champion. The embodiment of Baltimore Baseball and more importantly, Orioles Magic. 🧡🙏🏽 @wjz pic.twitter.com/D1zoO8WMjc — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) September 26, 2023

Robinson was arguably the greatest defensive third baseman in Major League Baseball history, winning 16 consecutive Gold Glove Awards.

He played his entire career with the Orioles from 1955 until 1977.

Robinson was an 18-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion (1966 and 1970), a World Series MVP and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983.

Robinson had 1,357 RBIs, 2,848 base hits and a career batting average of .267.

Last September, in the 2022 season, Robinson was honored at the Orioles game and threw the ceremonial first pitch to Gunnar Henderson.