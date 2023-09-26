Orioles' family, baseball community reacts to death of Baltimore legend Brooks Robinson

BALTIMORE - Brooks Robinson's statue stands outside of Camden Yards. His iconic No. 5 is among the other Orioles' legends who wore the orange and black.

Robinson was a beloved fixture in Baltimore and throughout the baseball community.

He died on Tuesday at the age of 86, the team announced.

Those in baseball, and within the Orioles' organization, paid tribute to the man nicknamed "Mr. Oriole."

Robinson was arguably the greatest defensive third baseman in Major League Baseball history, winning 16 consecutive Gold Glove Awards.

He played his entire career with the Orioles from 1955 until 1977.

Robinson was an 18-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion (1966 and 1970), a World Series MVP and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983.

Robinson had 1,357 RBIs, 2,848 base hits and a career batting average of .267.

Last September, in the 2022 season, Robinson was honored at the Orioles game and threw the ceremonial first pitch to Gunnar Henderson.

"It's a sad day in #Birdland we have lost maybe the greatest @Orioles of all time," former Oriole pitcher and current television commentator Ben McDonald said. "Nobody was better than Brooks Robinson at 3rd base….as great as he was on the field he was a better person! Brooks always had time for everyone! Our thoughts and with the Robinson family!"

Scott Van Pelt, a Maryland native and ESPN talent, said he "couldn't imagine anyone ever being cooler than Brooks Robinson."

When I was a little kid, I couldn’t imagine anyone ever being cooler than Brooks Robinson.



I still can’t.



For the past five years, Robinson served as the Orioles Special Advisor and Community Liaison.

"Brooks Robinson truly was Mr. Oriole. He played the game for 23 years with a childlike spirit, earning MVP awards in the American League, All-Star Game and World Series. Third basemen from all levels of the game will forever look to Brooks for inspiration, most notably for his play in the field during the 1970 World Series, which cemented his election into Baseball's National Hall of Fame," the Orioles said.

Former Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer got emotional talking about Robinson on MASN Sports.

"He got here in 1955 and never left," Palmer said. "For all of us who knew him, he was the best. We all know he was a great player, he won 16 Gold Gloves. We also know how special of a person he was."

MLB Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark said Robinson's impact transcended the game.

"Tributes to Brooks Robinson will duly note his brilliance at third base, his 18 All-Star appearances, 16 consecutive Gold Glove Awards and his profound connection with Baltimore fans during his playing career with the Orioles," Clark said. "But his impact transcended the field - as a prominent voice in the early days of MLBPA and a relentless advocate for his fellow players through his work with the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. His humanity, kindness, integrity and commitment will long endure."

Former Red Sox third baseman Wade Boggs, a Hall of Famer, says this is a "sad day for our Hall of Fame family."

"Words can't express how I feel right now. A sad day for our Hall of Fame family with passing of Brooks Robinson," Boggs said. "One of the most kindest and sincere individual I have ever met. Brooks you will be dearly missed my friend RIP."

Former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said he has "never met a human like Mr. Brooks."

"Was awoken to many texts about the passing of the great Brooks Robinson," Jones said. "Never have I met a human like Mr. Brooks. Represented #Birdland until his final day. Rest Easy Sir. You will be missed greatly by the entire baseball family. You did It the right way."

Cal Ripken Jr. commented on Robinson's death.

"Today is an incredibly sad day for Baltimore and baseball fans everywhere. Brooks was Mr. Oriole," Ripken said. "He was beloved and rightfully so. His historic career on the field pales to the impact he's made on so many of us. The memories we all share of Brooks will live on. My thoughts are with Connie and the Robinson family but we're so fortunate to have had him in our lives."

