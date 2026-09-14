Oprah Winfrey shares new details about "AHA" shows coming to Las Vegas Sphere

Oprah Winfrey exclusively revealed on "CBS Mornings" her plans for "AHA," the first-ever immersive journey at the Las Vegas Sphere — what she calls a "symphony for all of your the senses."

"I have a team of collaborating artists ... at the top of their game," Winfrey told "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King about the upcoming live shows. Four shows will be held over the first weekend of April 2027.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier will kick off the event at the Sphere showcasing his distinctive musical style.

"[He] makes the audience the choir. So this event at sphere Las Vegas is an opportunity for the audience to become a part of the production," Winfrey explained.

"AHA" will also feature performances by artists including poet and essayist Ocean Vuong, world music artist Ajeet and gospel singer Wintley Phipps, along with surprise guests.

"Everybody, no matter what race, creed, color you are, you want to experience awe. You want to experience wonder. You want to experience joy, and the Sphere Las Vegas April 2nd is is an opportunity to do that," Winfrey said.

Ahead of the live shows, Winfrey said she is collaborating with acclaimed designers including Es Devlin, who worked on Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, and Ethan Tobman, who was behind the design of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

For Winfrey, the Sphere is the perfect venue for "AHA" because it offers a "window to the world."

"This feeling came over me, this could be the most remarkable experience if you were to bring people together in harmony, in peace, and allow them to feel aha moments, allow them to experience awe and wonder through this medium of the sphere," she said.