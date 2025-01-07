Oprah Winfrey selects "A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life's Purpose" as book club pick: Read a free excerpt

Oprah Winfrey selected Eckhart Tolle's "A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life's Purpose" as her latest book club choice. The book encourages readers to find peace and purpose and makes history as the first book to be chosen twice. Read a free excerpt below.

Chapter One

The Flowering of Human Consciousness

EVOCATION Earth, 114 million years ago, one morning just after sunrise: The ﬁrst ﬂower ever to appear on the planet opens up to receive the rays of the sun. Prior to this momentous event that heralds an evolutionary transformation in the life of plants, the planet had already been covered in vegetation for millions of years. The ﬁrst ﬂower probably did not survive for long, and ﬂowers must have remained rare and isolated phenomena, since conditions were most likely not yet favorable for a widespread ﬂowering to occur. One day, however, a critical threshold was reached, and suddenly there would have been an explosion of color and scent all over the planet—if a perceiving consciousness had been there to witness it.

Much later, those delicate and fragrant beings we call ﬂowers would come to play an essential part in the evolution of consciousness of another species. Humans would increasingly be drawn to and fascinated by them. As the consciousness of human beings developed, ﬂowers were most likely the ﬁrst thing they came to value that had no utilitarian purpose for them, that is to say, was not linked in some way to survival. They provided inspiration to countless artists, poets, and mystics. Jesus tells us to contemplate the ﬂowers and learn from them how to live. The Buddha is said to have given a "silent sermon" once during which he held up a ﬂower and gazed at it. After a while, one of those present, a monk called Mahakasyapa, began to smile. He is said to have been the only one who had understood the sermon. According to legend, that smile (that is to say, realization) was handed down by twenty-eight successive masters and much later became the origin of Zen.

Seeing beauty in a ﬂower could awaken humans, however brieﬂy, to the beauty that is an essential part of their own innermost being, their true nature. The ﬁrst recognition of beauty was one of the most signiﬁcant events in the evolution of human consciousness. The feelings of joy and love are intrinsically connected to that recognition. Without our fully realizing it, ﬂowers would become for us an expression in form of that which is most high, most sacred, and ultimately formless within ourselves. Flowers, more ﬂeeting, more ethereal, and more delicate than the plants out of which they emerged, would become like messengers from another realm, like a bridge between the world of physical forms and the formless. They not only had a scent that was delicate and pleasing to humans, but also brought a fragrance from the realm of spirit. Using the word "enlightenment" in a wider sense than the conventionally accepted one, we could look upon ﬂowers as the enlightenment of plants.

Any life-form in any realm—mineral, vegetable, animal, or human—can be said to undergo "enlightenment." It is, however, an extremely rare occurrence since it is more than an evolutionary progression: It also implies a discontinuity in its development, a leap to an entirely different level of Being and, most important, a lessening of materiality.

What could be heavier and more impenetrable than a rock, the densest of all forms? And yet some rocks undergo a change in their molecular structure, turn into crystals, and so become transparent to the light. Some carbons, under inconceivable heat and pressure, turn into diamonds, and some heavy minerals into other precious stones.

Most crawling reptilians, the most earthbound of all creatures, have remained unchanged for millions of years. Some, however, grew feathers and wings and turned into birds, thus defying the force of gravity that had held them for so long. They didn't become better at crawling or walking, but transcended crawling and walking entirely.

Since time immemorial, ﬂowers, crystals, precious stones, and birds have held special signiﬁcance for the human spirit. Like all life forms, they are, of course, temporary manifestations of the underlying one Life, one Consciousness. Their special signiﬁcance and the reason why humans feel such fascination for and afﬁnity with them can be attributed to their ethereal quality.

Once there is a certain degree of Presence, of still and alert attention in human beings' perceptions, they can sense the divine life essence, the one indwelling consciousness or spirit in every creature, every life-form, recognize it as one with their own essence and so love it as themselves. Until this happens, however, most humans see only the outer forms, unaware of the inner essence, just as they are unaware of their own essence and identify only with their own physical and psychological form.

In the case of a ﬂower, a crystal, precious stone, or bird, however, even someone with little or no Presence can occasionally sense that there is more there than the mere physical existence of that form, without knowing that this is the reason why he or she is drawn toward it, feels an afﬁnity with it. Because of its ethereal nature, its form ob- obscures the indwelling spirit to a lesser degree than is the case with other life forms. The exception to this are all newborn life forms—babies, puppies, kittens, lambs, and so on. They are fragile, delicate, not yet ﬁrmly established in materiality. An innocence, a sweetness and beauty that are not of this world still shine through them. They delight even relatively insensitive humans.

So when you are alert and contemplate a ﬂower, crystal, or bird without naming it mentally, it becomes a window for you into the formless. There is an inner opening, however slight, into the realm of spirit. This is why these three "en-lightened" life forms have played such an important part in the evolution of human consciousness since ancient times; why, for example, the jewel in the lotus ﬂower is a central symbol of Buddhism and a white bird, the dove, signiﬁes the Holy Spirit in Christianity. They have been preparing the ground for a more profound shift in planetary consciousness that is destined to take place in the human species. This is the spiritual awakening that we are beginning to witness now.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS BOOK

Is humanity ready for a transformation of consciousness, an inner ﬂowering so radical and profound that compared to it the ﬂowering of plants, no matter how beautiful, is only a pale reﬂection? Can human beings lose the density of their conditioned mind structures and become like crystals or precious stones, so to speak, transparent to the light of consciousness? Can they defy the gravitational pull of material-ism and materiality and rise above identiﬁcation with form that keeps the ego in place and condemns them to im- imprisonment within their own personality?

The possibility of such a transformation has been the central message of the great wisdom teachings of humankind. The messengers—Buddha, Jesus, and others, not all of them known—were humanity's early ﬂowers. They were precursors, rare and precious beings. A widespread ﬂowering was not yet possible at that time, and their message became largely misunderstood and often greatly distorted. It certainly did not transform human behavior, except in a small minority of people.

Is humanity more ready now than at the time of those early teachers? Why should this be so? What can you do, if anything, to bring about or accelerate this inner shift? What is it that characterizes the old egoic state of consciousness, and by what signs is the new emerging consciousness recognized? These and other essential questions will be addressed in this book. More important, this book itself is a transformational device that has come out of the arising new consciousness. The ideas and concepts presented here may be important, but they are secondary. They are no more than signposts pointing toward awakening. As you read, a shift takes place within you.