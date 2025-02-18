Why Oprah Winfrey picked "Dream State" by Eric Puchner as her newest book club pick

Oprah Winfrey unveiled her newest book club pick, "Dream State," by Eric Puchner. The novel, set in rural Montana over the course of 50 years, tells the story of a young bride who leaves her "picture-perfect" husband after falling in love with his best friend. Despite the betrayal, the three characters remain intertwined throughout their lives.

Winfrey told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday that "Dream State" resonated deeply with her because it explores the pivotal moments when life-changing decisions are made.

"What if you had made the other decision?" Winfrey asked, reflecting on the central themes of the book. She further explained that at some point, everyone wonders whether they made the right choice in life, especially regarding marriage or relationships.

For Puchner, the book addresses the "trap door of regret," a concept he introduced during the conversation. He explained that it's seductive to imagine that life could have been better elsewhere, but ultimately, "You may have been just as happy or you may have been less happy."

Puchner said the book stresses that happiness comes from accepting the decisions we make.

The discussion also touched on the story's portrayal of male friendship. Puchner said that he was intrigued by the relationship between the two main male characters, Charlie and Garrett, who had been best friends since college. After a profound betrayal, Puchner delves into how their friendship endures over 50 years.

Puchner revealed that the house featured in the story is inspired by a home his family has visited for 25 years, and it holds a special place in his heart. Puchner, who is married to novelist Katharine Noel, said that the story was not based on his own experiences but did reflect his interest in the complexities of human relationships.

While the story may seem to focus on betrayal, Puchner said that it's also about finding peace with life's choices. "This is the decision I made," he said, "and not dwelling on the other possibility."

You can also listen to Eric Puchner's conversation with Oprah on The Oprah Podcast,which is available on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.