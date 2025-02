Oprah Winfrey announces "Dream State" by Eric Puchner as her latest Book Club selection Oprah Winfrey reveals her newest Book Club pick, Dream State by Eric Puchner, a novel about love, betrayal, and long-lasting friendships set in rural Montana. In an exclusive "CBS Mornings" interview, Oprah, Puchner and Gayle King discuss the powerful themes of the book and how it resonates with readers across generations.