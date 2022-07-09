Watch CBS News
Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father and a former councilman, dies at 89

By Sophie Reardon

/ CBS News

Vernon Winfrey, the father of Oprah Winfrey, died on Friday. In an Instagram post, Oprah said the 89-year-old died at home surrounded by family.

She wrote that she "had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath."

"We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing," Oprah shared. "That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts."

According to Oprah Daily, Vernon Winfrey had been battling cancer, and his TV mogul daughter had been to visit him at his Nashville home for Father's Day and last weekend, when they turned what he thought was a Fourth of July celebration into a day honoring his life.

Gospel singer Wintley Phipps "saluted him with song," Oprah said in her Instagram post. "He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak."

Nashville Mayor John Cooper offered his condolences in a tweet posted Saturday morning.

"Vernon served on Metro Council for 16 years, and dedicated his life to entrepreneurship, barbering and mentoring young men in the community," he wrote. "An Army veteran and deacon, he leaves behind a legacy of service."

Sophie Reardon
sophie-reardon.jpg

Sophie Reardon is a News Editor at CBS News. Reach her at sophie.reardon@viacomcbs.com

First published on July 9, 2022 / 2:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

