Family blames "One Chip Challenge" for San Francisco boy's "poisoning"

The "One Chip Challenge" gave one San Francisco family quite a scare — they say their 6th grader ate the chip and then went into a near seizure-like state.

The challenge from Austin, Texas tortilla chip maker Paqui involves sampling a chip said to be among the spiciest in the world and then going as long as possible before drinking anything to reduce the burning sensation.

The one chip comes in a coffin-shape box and is guaranteed to shock the taste buds.

John Pedigo didn't know his son had taken the challenge when he got a call saying his son had been poisoned at school.

"All these things are going through my head: 'Who poisoned him? Who could've given him something like that?'"Pedigo said.

The panic subsided when Pedigo reached the school and found out what happened.

"The administrator said he participated in the One Chip Challenge and I was like, 'You'vr got to be kidding me. Is that what this is?'"

His son Jack said that, after eating the chip, he started breathing heavily, then vomiting.

"When I ate the chip, it was really spicy and all. When it was gone, I was fine, then I was sick, I was in the office and my stomach started hurting, my hands were stuck in (one) position. I couldn't move them. I could barely open them up. It felt like they weren't even my hands," Jack said.

The Pedigos are thankful it wasn't worse, especially after hearing about a teen's death in Massachusetts that may be linked to the One Chip Challenge.

"I would just want to spread awareness to other parents who might see this stuff or hear their kids talking about it or see the TikTok stuff and make (them) aware that it's not for kids," John Pedigo said.

As for Jack, there's no way he's ever doing the challenge again.

"Lesson learned. I don't need to say anything. What happened to him, I don't think he will ever do it again," John Pedigo said, referring to Jack.

Meanhile Paqui announced Thursday that it's removing the spicy tortilla chip from store shelves.