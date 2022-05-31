Fire rages at Omaha chemical company, forcing residents to evacuate

Fire raged through a chemical company Monday night just southwest of downtown Omaha, forcing some nearby residents to evacuate and leaving thousands without power. Photos from the scene show black smoke visible for miles around the area.

Photos from the Nox Crete factory fire at 20th and Center near downtown Omaha, Nebraska. (Libby Kamrowski / @3NewsNowOmaha) #Omaha pic.twitter.com/18VXQj94Vu — Libby Kamrowski (@libbykamrowski) May 31, 2022

Thick smoke billowed from the Nox-Crete facility, but no injuries had been reported, according to KETV.

Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said the first call for help came shortly before 7 p.m.

Fitzpatrick said firefighters first struggled to access the fire, then realized it was bigger than first thought and pulled back knowing there were chemicals and propane bottles on site.

OFD fire crews have been battling a large fire just south of downtown all evening long. Evacuations have been advised for areas nearby, @3NewsNowOmaha will have team coverage coming up at ten.#DEVELOPING pic.twitter.com/bnlhmwk3FM — Ron Johnson (@RonKMTV) May 31, 2022

According to its website, Nox-Crete makes form coating and deactivator, liquid floor hardeners, joint fillers, curing and sealing compounds and water repellents. The company had not yet released a statement.

KETV reports that explosions could be seen as part of the building collapsed and ruptured propane containers.

Fitzpatrick told KMTV that the fire is unlikely to spread.

Omaha firefighters estimated it would be hours before the fire could be controlled.

Those living nearby were initially encouraged to shelter in place, but an alert just before 9 p.m. urged residents between 13th and 20th, Leavenworth to Martha to evacuate. Those who could not evacuate were urged to stay inside with the windows closed.

All that have been recommended to evacuate we have opened up the Columbus Community Center at 1523 S 24th St. If you need a place to shelter please go there and we will also have Red Cross there to help out. — Omaha Fire Department (@OmahaFireDept) May 31, 2022

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says the smoke poses no toxicity risks.

Omaha Public Power District said more than 2,500 customers were without electricity in the neighborhoods near the fire.