Giorgio Armani, top Italian fashion designer, dies at 91, his company says

Giorgio Armani, the renowned Italian fashion designer, has died at age 91, his company said in a statement shared Thursday on social media.

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," the Giorgio Armani brand said on Facebook.

The company said he "passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects."

Designer Giorgio Armani appears at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection show in Paris, France, Jan. 28, 2025. Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

Born on July 11, 1934, in the Italian town of Piacenza, Armani attended medical school before leaving to pursue a career in fashion. Taking a job as a window dresser at a department store in Milan, he eventually trained in the atelier of Nino Cerruti.

In 1975, Armani launched his own eponymous fashion label, and his designs resonated with audiences who were attracted to their refined simplicity.

He had a big break when he designed Richard Gere's wardrobe for the 1980 movie "American Gigolo."

"I was the first to soften the image of men, and harden the image of women," the designer wrote in his 2015 book. "I dressed men in women's fabrics, and stole from men what women wanted and needed—the power suit."

Giorgio Armani is seen on the runway at the Giorgio Armani Men's Fall 2024 event as part of Milan Men's Fashion Week, Jan. 15, 2024 in Milan, Italy. Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD/Getty

Armani dressed some of the biggest celebrities in the world for red carpet appearances, including Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett and Michele Pfeiffer.

"The company is, now and always, a reflection of this spirit. His family and employees will carry the Group forward in respect and continuity of these values," the Giorgio Armani brand said in its statement on Thursday, adding that a funeral chamber would be set up from Saturday to Sunday, inside the Armani/Teatro in Milan, and that, in accordance with the designer's wishes, a funeral would be held privately.

This breaking news story will be updated.