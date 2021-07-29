Suni Lee wins Olympic gold for U.S. in women's gymnastics all-around

Suni Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic Games title in the women's gymnastics all-around. She edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while Simone Biles cheered from the stands.

Lee's total of 57.433 points was just enough to top Andrade. The Brazilian earned the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete but missed out on gold when she stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine.

Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova earned bronze two days after leading ROC to gold in the team final.

Biles topped qualifying but opted not to defend the title she won in Rio de Janeiro to focus on her mental health. Biles sat with Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner to cheer on Lee and withdrawing from competition.

Suni Lee of the United States is seen in action during the floor exercise of the women's individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics July 29, 2021. Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Biles tweeted she had a realization after pulling out of the Games: "I'm more than my accomplishments."

"The outpouring love & support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before," Biles wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.