Simone Biles pulls out of Olympic all-around competition

Tokyo — American gymnastics superstar and defending champion Simone Biles removed herself from Thursday's all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being, USA Gymnastics said.

The organization said in a statement Wednesday that "after further medical evaluation," Biles, 24, decided not to take part "in order to focus on her mental health."

"We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many," USA Gymnastics said.

The statement said she'll "continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals."

The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn't mentally ready.

Biles has received lots of support for prioritizing her mental health, from many quarters, ranging from the Director-General of the World Health Organization to fellow Olympians like Max Whitlock:

.@Simone_Biles is an important role model in so many ways, including making the right & brave decision this week. #MentalHealth is essential to our overall well-being and we need to protect it in whatever way works for each of us. https://t.co/oIh8S37GaT — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 28, 2021

. @Simone_Biles you’ve pushed boundaries time and time again. Rest up & take time pic.twitter.com/ktAmF0UmAc — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) July 28, 2021

I’m so proud of @Simone_Biles for putting her health & safety first. If she were to compete when not at her best she could seriously injure herself or worse. Taking care of yourself is never “quitting,” it’s responsible & admirable. She’s still the goat, perhaps even more so now — Kira Kosarin⚡️ (@kirakosarin) July 28, 2021

Simone Biles is an inspiration. People are in shock because she wasn't 100% perfect this week, they learned she isn't superhuman and she held her head high and didn't apologise. Never assume you know what anybody is going through. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) July 28, 2021

Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles' place in the all-around. Carey didn't qualify at first because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee. International Gymnastics Federation rules keep countries from using more than two athletes per event in the finals.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report