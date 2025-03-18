Oklahoma wildfires leave 4 dead and at least 200 injured, state officials say

Wildfires in Oklahoma have left four people dead and at least 200 injured, state officials said Tuesday, and a red flag warning remains in effect.

The fires were fueled by strong winds brought by a violent storm that swept across the country over the weekend. Nearly 150 fires were reported across the state, and more than 400 homes were damaged, officials said Sunday.

High winds are expected to continue through Tuesday, state officials said. A red flag warning was declared due to gusty winds, low humidity and dry vegetation — which all pose wildfire risk — and will remain in effect for much of Oklahoma until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

An aerial view of homes destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The four fatalities were linked to wildfires or winds, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said. Lincoln County, Garfield County, Haskell County and Pawnee County each reported one death.

The Pawnee County death was reported on Saturday afternoon, the county sheriff's office said on social media, after concerned neighbors found what appeared to be human remains in a burnt residence. An initial investigation found that the resident was attempting to leave the home when it became engulfed in flames, the sheriff's office said.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 200 injuries that can be attributed to the winds and fires, officials said. That includes 10 burn injuries, 37 falls, 15 cut or pierce injuries and 24 people who were struck by debris. Forty-six injuries were transportation related, the health department said.

Damage assessments are expected to continue through Tuesday. Residents have been asked to report wildfire or wind damage at damage.ok.gov. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said his own farmhouse was among the structures that were destroyed.

Firefighters extinguish hotspots at a home that was destroyed by a wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Scott Olson/Getty Images

A state of emergency remains in effect for 12 Oklahoma counties: Cleveland, Creek, Dewey, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills and Stephens.

Residents who have been impacted by the fires can contact state officials for assistance. The Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers are able to help homeowners clean up ashes and fallen branches, state officials said. The organization is also partnering with the Red Cross to serve meals to residents and first responders. Shelters remain open in Mannford, Luther and Stillwater, state officials said.