Nonprofit gives Oklahoma youths facing homelessness tiny homes

Oklahoma City — Dachiana Barry is getting her life in order after spending most of her childhood in Oklahoma's foster care system. For the first time, the 20-year-old is living on her own, thanks to Oklahoma nonprofit Pivot.

Pivot provides young people with a little house to live in as they start their journey into adulthood. Many of the residents were homeless, like Barry, or aged out of the foster care system at 18.

"I'm very appreciative of what I have right now, what I was provided with, because I didn't have anything," Barry said. "When I first got here, I didn't have any clothes. I didn't have any food."

The nonprofit owns 26 little houses at one location that are paid for with private donations, along with state and federal grants. Residents initially pay $100 a month for a home around 300 square feet, which includes a living space, kitchen and bathroom.

Government data shows there are more than 200 homeless youths in Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Pivot CEO Jennifer Goodrich says the nonprofit also teaches residents basic life skills, which can help break the cycle of homelessness.

"A lot of times they're not aware of what are the steps to get down that path, because they don't necessarily know what the resources are, or where to go [in the] community to get that kind of access," Goodrich said.

Barry is now learning the basics and planning a big future from her little home.

"I would take this opportunity like anybody else would," she said. "I think this is the type of opportunity that I don't think anybody should pass up."