Ohio State Buckeyes to visit White House after national championship win

The 2024 NCAA football champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, will visit the White House next month, CBS News has learned.

Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 34–23 on Jan. 20 to claim the College Football Playoff national title. The team is scheduled to meet with President Trump on April 14, according to sources familiar with the visit.

Mr. Trump did not attend the championship game, which took place on the day of his inauguration but appeared in a pre-recorded message that aired during halftime on ESPN.

"This has been a historic and exciting day," Trump said in the video, referencing his swearing-in as the 47th president of the United States. "In recent years, our people have suffered greatly but starting now we're going to bring America back and make it safer, richer, prouder than ever before."

Ohio State players celebrate with the winning trophy after beating Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The visit comes as Ohio State is among more than 50 universities under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for alleged racial discrimination. The probe is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to challenge diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs it argues disadvantage white and Asian American students, according to the Associated Press.

In a memorandum issued earlier this year, the department warned academic institutions that receive federal funding that they could face penalties for "race-based preferences" in admissions, scholarships, and other programs.

Mr. Trump attended Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans last month, where the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22. He became the first sitting president to attend the NFL championship game. The White House has announced that the Eagles will visit on April 28.

Mr. Trump also plans to attend the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships this Saturday, multiple sources confirmed.

The 2024 Stanley Cup winners, the Florida Panthers, visited the White House in February.