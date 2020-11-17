Watch Live: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gives COVID-19 update as cases keep surging

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are giving an update Tuesday on the status of the state's COVID-19 response as cases continue to spike. A record of over 8,000 cases were reported in a single day last week, and hospitalizations are also at record levels., CBS affiliate WKRC reports.

DeWine announced new restrictions Monday that ban dancing and other activities in open areas at weddings, funeral repasts, and other events, reports CBS affiliate WOIO. The order went into effect just after midnight on Tuesday.

DeWine focused the order on private gatherings, not restaurants or bars.

"Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April remaining in effect, we have seen rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions, and social gatherings following funerals," DeWine said. "We have seen great tragedy associated with such events. It's not the ceremonies causing the problem. It's the party afterward."

