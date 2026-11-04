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Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur wins rematch in Ohio's 9th District

By
Caitlin Yilek
Politics Reporter
Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.
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Caitlin Yilek

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Washington — Longtime Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur won a rematch against Republican Derek Merrin in Ohio's 9th Congressional District, CBS News projected. 

The northwestern Ohio district was redrawn in October 2025, creating a more Republican-leaning seat. Merrin lost the 2024 matchup by about 2,400 votes — just above the threshold needed to trigger an automatic recount. The race wasn't called until two weeks after the election. 

Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in Congress, has held the seat since 1983. 

Campaigning with Merrin in early October, House Speaker Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana, called the rematch a "top-five race" amid the battle for control of the House for the remainder of President Trump's second term. 

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