Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur wins rematch in Ohio's 9th District

Washington — Longtime Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur won a rematch against Republican Derek Merrin in Ohio's 9th Congressional District, CBS News projected.

The northwestern Ohio district was redrawn in October 2025, creating a more Republican-leaning seat. Merrin lost the 2024 matchup by about 2,400 votes — just above the threshold needed to trigger an automatic recount. The race wasn't called until two weeks after the election.

Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in Congress, has held the seat since 1983.

Campaigning with Merrin in early October, House Speaker Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana, called the rematch a "top-five race" amid the battle for control of the House for the remainder of President Trump's second term.