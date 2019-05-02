Rapper Offset accused of damaging a fan's iPhone; police issue arrest warrant

Offset performs on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles. Bennett Raglin/Getty

Police in an Atlanta suburb have issued an arrest warrant for Migos rapper Offset after he allegedly knocked a fan's iPhone to the ground at a local Target last week. The rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, faces a second-degree charge of criminal damage to property, a spokesperson with the Sandy Springs Police Department told CBS News.

An 18-year-old fan filed the police report on Friday, April 26, listing the iPhone's value at $800.

A clip posted by YouTube user Junior Gibbons appeared to show the incident. The teen can be heard saying "What up, Offset," before the rapper appears to strike the phone. The clip has been viewed about 30,000 times.