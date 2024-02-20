Body of missing girl Audrii Cunningham found in Trinity River Body of missing girl Audrii Cunningham found in Trinity River 00:30

POLK COUNTY - The body of missing 11-year-old girl from Livingston, Audrii Cunningham was found in the Trinity River on Tuesday near US 59, officials say.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Audrii on Feb. 15. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said she should have caught the school bus at her neighborhood bus stop; however, school officials told the Sheriff's Office the school bus did not pick Audrii up, nor did she report to school.

Authorities said 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal was arrested Feb. 16 on an unrelated charge of aggravated assault. He was named as a person of interest in Audrii's disappearance after witnesses tied his dark blue 2003 Chevrolet Suburban to the case.

Investigators say McDougal lived in a camper behind Audrii's father and grandmother's home. He sometimes took her to the bus stop or school if she missed it.

Polk County District Attorney Shelly Sitton said authorities are preparing an arrest warrant for McDougal for capital murder.

Authorities did not give a cause of death; however, said her body is being sent to the Harris County Medical Examiner.