Search continues for missing 11-year-old Texas girl; person of interest in custody

Search continues for missing 11-year-old Texas girl; person of interest in custody

Search continues for missing 11-year-old Texas girl; person of interest in custody

LIVINGSTON - A person of interest is in police custody, possibly connected to a missing Texas girl.

Authorities said 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal was arrested Friday night on an unrelated charge of aggravated assault. He has since been named as a person of interest in 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham's disappearance after witnesses tied his blue Chevy SUV to the case.

Audrii Cunningham, 11. Texas Department of Public Safety

An exhaustive search for the missing girl is ongoing.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Audrii was last seen near her home was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, a camo backpack, black pants and black high-top tennis shoes at approximately 7 a.m., on Friday, in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive, in Polk County. PCSO said she should have caught the school bus at her neighborhood bus stop; however, school officials told the Sheriff's Office the school bus did not pick Audrii up, nor did she report to school.

Authorities were seen searching in a wooded area near the Lake Livingston dam.

They say a backpack was recovered there and think it could be Audrii's; and that "additional evidence" points to foul play.

Crimestoppers is now offering a $7,000 reward for more information on the child's disappearance.