"Forever cruise" arrested at Singapore port, court records show

The Odyssey, the "forever cruise" that has been stranded in Southeast Asia after its owner struggled with financial problems, has been arrested in Singapore, according to court records obtained by CBS News.

A Singaporean law firm, Helmsman LLC, is listed as the arresting solicitor, but it is unclear whom the firm is representing. A source familiar with the matter tells CBS News that it is likely a fuel supplier.

The luxury cruise ship is currently being operated by its lender after its owner, Villa Vie Residences, couldn't keep up with payments.

Villa Vie owes one supplier in the area approximately $500,000, though it's unclear whether that supplier hired the law firm to solicit the arrest.

A ship arrest is a legal process in which a vessel can be detained or seized following a legal claim.

The journey of the MV Odyssey luxury cruise ship, launched in October 2024, came to a sudden end last month in Cambodia, where residents on the ship had just hours to disembark.

According to accounts from multiple sources familiar with the final weeks on board, these details included a scramble to find fuel while stuck at a port in Singapore, a rush by the crew to obtain provisions once food shipments had ended, and the temporary detainment of the ship in Hong Kong.