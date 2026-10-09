Obama raises more than $13 million for Democrats, urges voters to "turn hope into action" at ballot box in November

Washington — He still calls himself the "hope guy." Former President Barack Obama, who ran on "hope and change," is resurrecting his signature campaign slogan in a new series of digital ads for the Democratic National Committee that were viewed exclusively by CBS News.

"I'll be honest with you: I never imagined some of the stuff that's been going on in our country lately," Obama said in a direct-to-camera message. "But I am energized by the millions of Americans who are taking a stand and demanding change, even when it's hard. That's what hope is all about."

During one 52-second spot, the former President never mentions President Trump by name but opines about the difficulties of the last two years and urges Democrats to "win one of the most consequential elections in our country's history."

"The most powerful office in this country has always been 'citizen'," Obama stated. "And right now, every one of us can help turn hope into action."

The six-figure ad buy across platforms is aimed at supporting the DNC's mobilization efforts, driving voter turnout and boosting grassroots fundraising, according to a DNC official.

"Democrats are heading into November with the wind at our backs and momentum on our side, but we're not taking anything for granted," DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement to CBS News. "President Obama's support will motivate and mobilize voters in the home stretch and help Democrats across the country win in races up and down the ballot."

As one of the party's leading surrogates, CBS News has learned the former president has raised more than $13.6 million for Democrats through roughly half a dozen finance events and direct mail campaigns for the DNC and party committees since last year. That includes raking in more than $3.6 million this week at a fundraiser he headlined for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in Northern Virginia.

"There are states right now in play that I would not have imagined being in play," Obama told donors during a fireside chat Wednesday night, according to excerpts provided to CBS News. "If you had told me that the polling currently shows James Talarico ahead of Ken Paxton — now, Paxton helps. And James is an outstanding candidate. But if had you told me that he was going to be up in the polls this late, I would have said, 'eh, I don't think so.'"

"The point is, the reason I'm saying this is I don't want anyone to think this is a sure thing," he continued. "But we have a chance."

Over the past several days, Obama has made endorsements in key Senate races from Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff to Maine Democratic Senate nominee Troy Jackson. He also backed several gubernatorial candidates including Wisconsin's Davd Crowley, Georgia's Keisha Lance Bottoms, New Mexico's Deb Haaland and Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro. The ads were among nearly two dozen he recently taped for Democratic candidates. In past cycles, the former President has also recorded robocalls for House candidates.

Obama is also expected to hit the campaign trail with additional activities likely to be announced in the coming days. One of those stops includes Michigan, where he will campaign with Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed on Oct. 24.

"I'm going to go to Michigan to campaign for Abdul El-Sayed," Obama said at Wednesday's fundraiser. "And people are like, 'Well, he's really left wing.' But I don't know — he's for a higher minimum wage and health care for all, and it doesn't seem crazy to me. You know, FDR was for that, too."

Earlier this year, Obama appeared with other candidates, shooting hoops with Josh Turek in Iowa and getting tacos in Texas with Talarico and gubernatorial nominee Gina Hinojosa. His strategy this fall is centered around where he can "move the needle" with Democrats and persuadable voters, according to his office.

That approach is on full display in his latest ad.

"Use that hope to make a difference," he said. "Get involved."