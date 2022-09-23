4 dead in apparent shooting, house fire in Oak Forest, Illinois

Oak Forest fire, shooting at home prompts shelter in place for residents Oak Forest fire, shooting at home prompts shelter in place for residents 01:59

Four people are dead in an apparent shooting and house fire Friday in a suburban Chicago neighborhood, CBS Chicago reports. The incident prompted officials in Oak Forest, Illinois, to urge people to shelter in place Friday morning.

A man who lives in the area told CBS Chicago the incident started early in the morning.

"About 6:20, 6:30, my wife shakes me awake and she tells me she thinks she heard a gunshot," Jake Bittner told CBS Chicago.

Shortly after 7 a.m., city officials said on Twitter that police responded to a "barricaded subject" at the house and urged people in the area to shelter in place.

Firefighters also responded and were seen in aerial footage from CBS Chicago spraying water on the house from a distance as flames shot through the roof.

Authorities attempt to enter a house in Oak Forest, Illinois, after the house caught fire during an incident Sept. 23, 2022. WBBM-TV

When the fire appeared to be under control, police officers in tactical gear and firefighters were seen entering the heavily damaged house.

This is a developing story and will be updated.