Oak Forest fire, shooting at home prompts shelter in place for residents
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Oak Forest residents have been advised to shelter in place amid a "domestic" situation and fire at a home on Friday.
According to city officials, a person is barricaded in a home in the the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane. The city confirmed the Oak Forest Fire Department is working to put our a fire at the home. In video shot at the scene, sounds of gunfire can be heard.
As of 9:40 a.m., the fire appeared to be extinguished and crews were searching through the home.
CBS 2 talked with neighbor Jake Bittner who said he ran out of his house and saw the flames and black smoke. He said officers told residents to stay back.
Chopper 2 was over the scene where SWAT teams and fire crews are working to clear the scene. Heavy smoke is coming from a house.
Police said Central Avenue from Independence to 155th Street and 155th Street from Long Avenue to Central Avenue are closed to traffic.
This is a developing story.
for more features.