New York City terror attack suspect had note that referenced ISIS

The suspect in the terror attack in New York that left eight people dead and another 12 injured left a note that referenced the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), a federal law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News.

CBS News has learned Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, is the suspect in the attack, which New York City officials describe as an act of terror.

Sources tell CBS News' senior investigative producer Pat Milton that Saipov yelled, "Allahu Akbar" -- Arabic for "God is great" -- when he exited a rented Home Depot pickup truck after hitting pedestrians.

Saipov came to the U.S. from Uzebekistan in 2010, CBS News has confirmed. According to CBS News national security analyst Fran Townsend, extremist organization called the IMU, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Townsend reports. Established in 1998, IMU moved from being an affiliate of al Qaeda to ISIS in 2015, Townsend said. Both al Qaeda and ISIS have talked about car attacks.

According to Townsend, investigators will be looking into whether he was motivated by IMU or other extremist groups and if he had any contact with him -- which is one reason they will be searching Saipov's electonic devices.

Saipov doesn't appear to have an exenstive criminal background, CBS News' justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports. Both the FBI and the NYPD are "digging" into Saipov's background, Pegues reports.

An Uber spokesperson confirmed to CBS News that Saipov was a driver for them and had passed a background check. He has been banned from the app. Uber has been in contact with the FBI and law enforcement.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the attack appeared to be a "lone wolf" incident with no apparent link to a wider terrorist plot. Cuomo, O'Neill and de Blasio praised the work of an officer who they said stopped the assailant before more people were hurt.

NYPD Commissioner Joseph O'Neill said Saipov drove onto a bicycle path at Houston and West Street at 3:05 p.m. local time. The suspect struck several pedestrians and cyclists before colliding with a school bus at Chambers St., O'Neill said. After exiting the vehicle and yelling, he was shot by police and taken into custody.