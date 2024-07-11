4th victim dies after July 4th crash in NYC's Lower East Side

Fourth person dies after crash at NYC park on July 4th Fourth person dies after crash at NYC park on July 4th 00:30

NEW YORK -- A fourth person has died after a crash at a Lower East Side park on the Fourth of July.

Police confirm Emily Ruiz, 30, died from her injuries on Tuesday. She had been hospitalized in critical condition since the crash.

Suspected drunk driver crashes into NYC park during Fourth of July celebration

Police say Daniel Hyden, 44, drove through a stop sign, jumped the curb and crashed through a fence and into a group of people at a barbecue in Corlears Hook Park just before 9 p.m. on July 4.

Nine people were struck, including four who became trapped under the vehicle.

Lucille Pinkney, 59, and her 38-year-old son, Herman Pinkney were pronounced dead on July 4. Ana Morel, 43, died early on July 5.

Ruiz was critically injured, but later succumbed to her injuries.

Seven others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The youngest victim was 11, according to prosecutors.

Police say people at the park pulled Hyden out of his pickup truck after the crash and held him down until first responders arrived on the scene. Responding officers say Hyden had bloodshot eyes and was stumbling, and they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Hyden faces several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, assault and driving while intoxicated. Prosecutors also say he was driving with a suspended license.