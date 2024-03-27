NYC congestion pricing plan passes final vote, will bring $15 tolls for some drivers

MTA expected to vote on congestion pricing tolling plan today MTA expected to vote on congestion pricing tolling plan today 00:21

NEW YORK -- Congestion pricing passed a final Metropolitan Transportation Authority board vote Wednesday, and some drivers are not happy about it.

The plan — the first of its kind in the U.S. — implements a $15 fee during the day for almost all drivers entering Manhattan's Central Business District, anywhere south of 60th Street. Drivers who already paid a toll to use the tunnels will pay a reduced fee. Several groups of drivers will be exempt, the majority of which are government workers.

Those exemptions will be made for any bus company with a Department of Education contract, including public, private and charter school buses. About half of the city's fleet of 26,000 vehicles are also exempt, and private commuter buses. However, public employees who drive private cars to work, like first responders and teachers, have been left off the exemption list.

Some drivers are eligible for the a discount, including those who earn less than $50,000 and those who take tunnels into Manhattan.

As for the fee structure:

Cars will pay $15 to enter Manhattan at 61st Street and below during the day, and $3.75 at night

Motorcycles will pay $7.50 during the day and $1.75 at night

Trucks will pay between $24-36 during the day and $6-9 at night

Taxi drivers will see a $1.25 surcharge per ride, while Uber and Lyft drivers will pay $2.50

The MTA said congestion pricing will surge millions into the city's aging transit system, improving conditions and accessibility for riders.

The vote came after the public had its final chance to weigh in. NYPD officers were at the ready with barricades up and tensions high outside, and inside, MTA headquarters ahead of Wednesday's final vote to approve congestion pricing fees. MTA boss Janno Lieber looked on as the public had its final say on making drivers pay more to enter Manhattan.

"Congestion does have to be battled, but a tax isn't the way to do it," one person said.

"The inconvenience to the ambulance drivers, teachers. Every first responder is going to feel the burden of this congestion pricing plan, so please," one person said.

"I'm asking you to approve the congestion pricing program because it's an inclusive program," said another.

"Elected officials have no right to impose this toll while getting exempt from it themselves. They're not above everyone else," one person said.

Another concern is how congestion pricing will impact traffic and parking outside the Central Business District. On Tuesday, we spoke with two councilmembers who are proposing residential permits for parts of Upper Manhattan and Queens.

"We are afraid that with congestion pricing we will see more people driving into northern Manhattan, leaving their cars here and then taking the train down to avoid the toll," said Councilmember Carmen de la Rosa, who represents Inwood.

MTA officials hope to implement the plan in June and say most of the infrastructure has already been installed, but the rollout could be delayed because of several ongoing lawsuits. Hearings are scheduled for April 3 and 4 in New Jersey, followed by a hearing in Manhattan Federal Court on May 17.