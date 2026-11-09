Nvidia's stock slides as questions swirl around Jensen Huang's future as CEO

Nvidia's stock price dropped in early trading on Monday amid questions about CEO Jensen Huang's future at the chipmaker, following the board of directors' investigation into allegations that China targeted him in an intelligence operation.

The investigation is raising concerns about Huang's role at the company, which he co-founded and helped build into the world's second-most valuable company, with a $4.5 trillion valuation. Nvidia is barred from selling its high-end chips, specifically designed to power artificial intelligence models, to China due to competitive concerns.

Nvidia shares sank $10.40, or 5.7%, to $176.24 shortly after markets opened for the day.

The allegations center around reports that Huang had a close relationship with Alice Huang, who U.S. intelligence officials believe was a spy for China's Ministry of State Security, the country's main intelligence agency. On Sunday, Nvidia's board said it is starting an "independent investigation" into the allegations, sparking questions about the CEO's future with the company.

"This is a black eye moment for Jensen and will spark multiple congressional inquiries at a minimum and will create an overhang on the stock for a myriad of reasons," Dan Ives, a tech analyst at Yorkville Ives, said in a research note. "The key question investors will be asking is: Will Jensen remain CEO of Nvidia?"

Ives added, "There is clearly risk that Jensen could be removed as CEO depending on the board investigation, and this will add risk to the stock as he is so important to the Nvidia story and strategy globally."

Nvidia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chinese government dismissed the allegations that it targeted Nvidia's chief executive in an espionage operation. "The so-called Chinese spy narrative is entirely baseless and constitutes slander and smear," Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement.

Another blow for the AI trade

The scandal puts more pressure on Nvidia shares, which have already been bruised by mounting investor concerns about the valuations of companies driving AI growth. Prior to Monday's early decline, Nvidia's shares had tumbled almost 20% over the last month amid a broader sell-off in AI stocks.

The board investigation into Huang could loom over Nvidia and raise the risk that U.S. regulators could impose additional restrictions on the company's chip exports, according to Adam Crisafulli, an analyst at Vital Knowledge.

In recent years, Jensen Huang has lobbied federal authorities to loosen limits on sales of Nvidia chips to China, winning approval from President Trump to sell its H200 chips this year. Those chips are not Nvidia's most advanced models, but they are still considered important products for Nvidia.

Previously, Huang also lobbied Mr. Trump to be allowed to sell Nvidia's less-advanced H20 chips, which were designed to comply with U.S. export restrictions on China.

"The real potential fallout from the Jensen Huang scandal will be the U.S. government imposing dramatically more draconian restrictions on sales of sophisticated chips to China (the issue isn't the H200 but instead the fact that a large amount of higher-end Nvidia products are still making it into the hands of Chinese buyers)," Crisafulli said in a research note.