Novaya Gazeta, Russia's last independent newspaper, "no longer exists," as Putin erases the free press

Novaya Gazeta, Russia's last independent newspaper, announced Friday that it will cease operations from Nov. 9, marking a major milestone for President Vladimir Putin's years-long effort to silence the country's free press.

Novaya Gazeta said it was being forced to close under pressure from Russian authorities and security services.

"The newspaper no longer exists," editor in chief Sergei Sokolov said in a video statement shared Friday on YouTube. "The Russian government, Russian special services, forced the editorial team to stop its work."

The announcement came a day after the newspaper's staff learned they were being evicted from their Moscow newsroom on Potapovsky Lane, where journalists had worked for nearly 30 years. At the same time, the system that enabled readers to donate to the paper was switched off, cutting its only remaining source of funding.

The Anna Politkovskaya Museum, a memorial to the paper's renowned investigative journalist who was shot dead two decades ago, will close with the newspaper, as it has been housed in her former office.

Sokolov said authorities had left the team no choice but closure. In his statement he said the newspaper's staff would now "end on the street, with no means of subsistence and under the constant threat of repression."

Novaya Gazeta was founded in 1993 with money donated by former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, from his Nobel Peace Prize award. It became the standard-bearer for investigative reporting in post-Soviet Russia, exposing corruption and human rights abuses, including Politkovskaya's reporting on the war in Chechnya.

She was gunned down in Moscow in 2006, becoming one of multiple journalists killed over the years in allegedly politically motivated assassinations, including at least two others who were with Novaya Gazeta. Politkovskaya's convicted murderer was pardoned by Russian authorities in 2023 after he joined the military to fight in Ukraine.

A woman stands outside a building housing the editorial office of the Novaya Gazeta independent newspaper in Moscow, Russia, in an April 9, 2026, file photo. Igor IVANKO/AFP/Getty

In 2021, the newspaper's then-editor Dmitry Muratov was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, along with Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, for defending freedom of expression.

Shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Novaya Gazeta suspended its print and online operations following repeated warnings from Russia's state media regulator about violating laws on alleged "false information," and a court stripped the outlet of its media license that September.

With the closure of Novaya Gazeta on Friday, there are now no major independent newspapers still operating inside Russia.

Independent radio station Ekho Moskvy and the TV Rain network had already shut down operations inside Russia under similar pressure from authorities. Some Novaya Gazeta staff left Russia and launched a sister outlet in Europe, which Russian authorities have also blocked access to inside the country.

Katya Kotrikadze, news director for TV Rain, which now operates in exile from Europe and is not accessible in Russia, told CBS News on Friday that Novaya Gazeta's closure did not come as a surprise.

"There was no freedom of speech and media in Russia for years now, it has been destroyed for years now," she said, adding that Novaya Gazeta had not been able to objectively cover the war in Ukraine due to censorship that was tightened at the start of the full-scale invasion.

Putin "has burned all the bridges and has stopped all the imitation of democracy and freedom of everything in Russia," she said.

Novaya Gazeta said it would provide more information about its future in the coming days.