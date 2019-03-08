Notorious BIG's daughter reopening store in Brooklyn that honors her father's legacy

T'yanna Wallace, the daughter of Christopher Wallace, better known as the rapper Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls, is holding a grand opening for the reopening of her Notoriouss Clothing store on Friday. The store is located in Brooklyn, her and her father's home borough.

Wallace's initial store opened at 512 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn in Dec. 2017, the store is moving across the street.

Wallace told News 12 in 2017 that she wanted the store to be a "flagship store for streetwear and is heavily inspired by New York and Brooklyn hip hop culture."

"I just feel like when you listen to his music, you know he's from Brooklyn ... I don't really hear a lot of people coming to Brooklyn and not thinking about Biggie," Wallace said.

B.I.G. was killed in drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997 in Los Angeles. Wallace was only three years old at the time.