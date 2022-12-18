North Korea test fires 2 ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles Sunday off its east coast, South Korea said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the two launches were conducted Sunday into the East Sea sometime between 11:13 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. local time.

The launches came three days after North Korea said it tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" for a new strategic weapon, a development that could allow it to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the U.S. mainland.

In recent months, North Korea has test-fired a barrage of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles including last month's launch of its developmental, longest-range, liquid-fueled Hwasong-17 ICBM designed to carry multiple warheads.

Some experts say North Korea would eventually use an expanded arsenal to seek sanctions relief and other concessions from the U.S.

There have also been concerns that North Korea might conduct its first nuclear test in five years. In late October, U.S. and South Korean officials told CBS News that Pyongyang is preparing to test an atomic weapon soon, in what would be its first nuclear test since 2017.